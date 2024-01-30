MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Xavi ‘liberated’ by announcing Barcelona exit

Barcelona, which has struggled with financial issues in recent seasons, appointed Xavi as boss in November 2021 and he helped turn its fortunes around, lifting the league title last term.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 20:09 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Xavi had repeatedly said the job was his “dream” but admitted the pressure of the role eventually proved too much.
Xavi had repeatedly said the job was his "dream" but admitted the pressure of the role eventually proved too much.
infoIcon

Xavi had repeatedly said the job was his “dream” but admitted the pressure of the role eventually proved too much. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Xavi Hernandez said on Tuesday he felt “liberated” after announcing that he would step down as Barcelona coach at the end of the season.

The former Barca midfielder said he would leave the club following a damaging 5-3 defeat by Villarreal last weekend which left his team well off the pace in their La Liga title defence.

Xavi had repeatedly said the job was his “dream” but admitted the pressure of the role eventually proved too much.

“You are made to feel every day that you are not good enough,” he told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s game against Osasuna, “It happened to all the coaches: Pep (Guardiola) told me, it happened to (Ernesto) Valverde, I saw Luis Enrique suffer.”

RELATED: Xavi won’t continue at Barcelona after this season, citing ‘lack of respect’ and mental fatigue

Barcelona, which has struggled with financial issues in recent seasons, appointed Xavi as boss in November 2021 and he helped turn its fortunes around, lifting the league title last term.

But the Catalan giant sits 11 points behind surprise leader Girona this season, was thrashed 4-1 by rival Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup and was dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao.

“We have to think, we have a problem with the requirements of this position,” Xavi added, “The announcement liberated me on a personal level, but I remain very motivated.”

