RFEF chief to offer Victor a job if Malaga sacks him due to video controversy

Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales vowed to offer Victor Sanchez del Amo a job if he is dismissed by Malaga in the wake of an explicit video of him going viral following alleged blackmail.

Malaga suspended its head coach pending an investigation on Tuesday after the clip was shared on social media. Victor claimed he was the victim of extortion, confirming in a statement on Twitter that the police had been made aware.

Media reports say Malaga is set to dismiss the former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder, and Rubiales — who offered Victor support in a tweet on Tuesday — is unimpressed by the lack of backing the club has given him.

Rubiales insists he will offer Victor a job should Malaga opt to get rid of the 43-year-old. "I had not been on Twitter for two months until the Victor Sanchez del Amo news," he told El Larguero.

'Crime'

"I respect Malaga, but what they have [reportedly] done is a crime. If he loses work, I will offer him to come [to RFEF]. I will talk to [RFEF sporting director, Jose Francisco] Molina and we will look for a professional job for him in the Federation. We will have open doors."

Malaga is 16th in Spain's Segunda Division, just one point above the relegation zone.