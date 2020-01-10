Football Football 'He'd be a great signing for Barcelona' - Iniesta on Neymar's return to Camp Nou Andres Iniesta knows all about Neymar's ability from their time at Barcelona and says the Brazilian could be a big hit again at Camp Nou. John Skilbeck 10 January, 2020 14:24 IST Brazil star Neymar (left) has been repeatedly linked with a Camp Nou return over the past six months, with PSG digging in during the Ligue 1 close season to ensure he stayed in Paris. - Getty Images John Skilbeck 10 January, 2020 14:24 IST Andres Iniesta believes Barcelona would not regret bringing Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain.Brazil star Neymar has been repeatedly linked with a Camp Nou return over the past six months, with PSG digging in during the Ligue 1 close season to ensure he stayed in Paris.An astonishing move to the French giants in August 2017 saw Neymar bought out of his Barcelona contract for a world-record €222million, and PSG hoped he would lead them to Champions League glory.ALSO READ| Rumour Has It: Tottenham close to landing Piatek as Kane replacement Only this week, Neymar said he felt the longed-for European glory remained a possibility this season, and he has seen off much of the hostility from Parisian supporters that followed several months of appearing to agitate for a return to Barca.Yet as PSG bid to scoop a third successive Ligue 1 title and brace for a Champions League last-16 clash with Borussia Dortmund, rumours linking Neymar to the Blaugrana continue to linger.Iniesta was a teammate of Neymar's at Barcelona. Now a Vissel Kobe player, the Spain great has no doubt Neymar would slot back in and make a big contribution if a return could be negotiated.ALSO READ| Vidal is one of Inter's objectives, says CEO Marotta "He's one of the best forwards out there, not just now," Iniesta said, quoted in Marca."He'd be a great signing for Barcelona. Another thing is whether it's necessary or not. For me, he's one of the best ALSO READ| Ligue 1: PSG challenge for new Monaco boss Moreno Messi and Suarez are both 32, however, and eventually Barcelona will need a succession plan when it comes to its vaunted attack. Neymar does not turn 28 until next month.Iniesta remains in awe of Messi's achievements, though, saying of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner: "He keeps outdoing himself, beating records; he's more important than ever."It's the best news for Barcelona that he's like this. I hope that he can achieve the objectives that he has this season." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos