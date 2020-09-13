Football Football La Liga: Granada beats Athletic, promoted Cadiz loses to Osasuna Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were among six sides who missed the opening weekend due to finishing last season late. Reuters 13 September, 2020 11:33 IST Luis Milla doubled Granada's advantage with a thumping effort from outside the area, helping the side to a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. - Getty Images Reuters 13 September, 2020 11:33 IST Granada beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at home on Saturday on the opening day of the La Liga season, beginning the new campaign as it had ended the last.Elsewhere, Cadiz's return to the top flight after 14 years was spoiled by a 2-0 defeat at home to Osasuna, while Eibar drew 0-0 at home to Celta Vigo, with all matches still taking place without spectators due to coronavirus restrictions.Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were among six sides who missed the opening weekend due to finishing last season late.Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera put Granada ahead early in the second half with a glancing header before Luis Milla doubled their advantage with a thumping effort from outside the area.READ: Spanish clubs allowed five substitutions next season Athletic's star man Inaki Williams was surprisingly left out of the starting line-up by coach Gaizka Garitano but the forward came closest to scoring for the visitors when he did come off the bench, striking the bar with a shot with his knee.Granada had thrashed Athletic 4-0 at home in their final game of last season to finish seventh in the standings and qualify for European competition for the first time in its history.The match was supposed to be the league's opening game on Friday but less than 48 hours before kick off it was switched to Saturday after the Spanish soccer federation ruled matches could not be played on Fridays or Mondays.Eibar's game with Celta started the season instead. Celta looked the more likely side to score but were thwarted by Eibar's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, while the home side had midfielder Pape Diop sent off late on for a second booking.Former Atletico Madrid and Spain forward Adrian Lopez fired Osasuna into the lead in the 10th minute at Cadiz while Ruben Garcia sealed the victory in the 79th, spinning away from a defender and smashing a bouncing cross high into the net. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos