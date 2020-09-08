Football Football Spanish clubs allowed five substitutions next season The Spanish football federation announced on Tuesday that La Liga and Segunda Division clubs can use five substitutions next season. Reuters Madrid 08 September, 2020 22:29 IST Spain joins football associations in Germany and France in declaring they will allow five substitutions this season. - Getty Images/ Representative Image Reuters Madrid 08 September, 2020 22:29 IST Football clubs in Spain's top two divisions - the La Liga and Segunda Division - will be able to make five substitutions for the entirety of the upcoming season after the national football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday that it had approved a request from the league to extend the rule change.The change was brought in by the game's global rule-making body International Football Association Board (IFAB) last season when competitions resumed after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to reduce the burden on players due to congested fixture lists.RELATED| La Liga announces September start, fixtures listIFAB has since extended the five substitutions rule until August 2021, although individual leagues can decide whether they wish to implement it.Spain joins football associations in Germany and France in declaring they will allow five substitutions this season, although Premier League clubs voted against extending the rule change and will only have three changes available.The La Liga season begins on Friday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos