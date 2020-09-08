Football

Spanish clubs allowed five substitutions next season

The Spanish football federation announced on Tuesday that La Liga and Segunda Division clubs can use five substitutions next season.

Madrid 08 September, 2020 22:29 IST
Spain joins football associations in Germany and France in declaring they will allow five substitutions this season.   -  Getty Images/ Representative Image

Football clubs in Spain's top two divisions - the La Liga and Segunda Division - will be able to make five substitutions for the entirety of the upcoming season after the national football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday that it had approved a request from the league to extend the rule change.

The change was brought in by the game's global rule-making body International Football Association Board (IFAB) last season when competitions resumed after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to reduce the burden on players due to congested fixture lists.

RELATED| La Liga announces September start, fixtures list

IFAB has since extended the five substitutions rule until August 2021, although individual leagues can decide whether they wish to implement it.

Spain joins football associations in Germany and France in declaring they will allow five substitutions this season, although Premier League clubs voted against extending the rule change and will only have three changes available.

The La Liga season begins on Friday.

