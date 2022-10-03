Football

La Liga: Real Madrid held by 10-man Osasuna; Benzema’s misses penalty

Benzema fired wide from the penalty spot in the 79th minute, after being fouled inside the area by defender Unai Garcia, who was shown a straight red card.

Reuters
03 October, 2022 02:40 IST
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against Osasuna.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against Osasuna. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez

Karim Benzema missed a late penalty as Real Madrid dropped their first points this season after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Osasuna, who had a man sent-off late on, in La Liga on Sunday.

Vinicius Jr gave the champions the lead just before halftime with a long shot but the visitors equalised after the break through Kike Garcia, who scored with a brilliant header from the edge of the area over the goalkeeper.

Real Madrid are level with rivals Barcelona on 19 points at the top of standings, with Barca ahead on goal difference.

The point at Santiago Bernabeu lifted Osasuna to sixth in standings on 13 points.

