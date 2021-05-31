Sergio Aguero signs for Barcelona till 2023

Argentine star striker Sergio Aguero has joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City.

On Monday, Aguero completed his medical test before before signing the two-year contract with the La Liga giant.

A Premier League legend, Aguero left champion Manchester City after spending 10 years at the club, scoring 184 goals from 275 appearances.

According to the statement released by the club, Aguero's fresh contract will come to effect from July 1 when his Manchester City contract expires. The deal slated to end at the end of the 2022/23 La Liga season in July, 2023 will also see a buy-out clause set at 100 million euros.

Aguero, who featured for City in its Champions League final defeat against Chelsea on Monday, will now move to join the Argentina squad ahead of the Copa America in Brazil next month.

Aguero joined City from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in 2011 and became the club's all-time leading goalscorer, netting 260 times as he helped the club claim five Premier League titles, including last season's crown.

The 33-year-old finished his Premier League career against Everton last week, after coming on as a substitute and struck twice for Pep Guardiola's side in its 5-0 triumph. Aguero, thus went ahead of Wayne Rooney to set the Premier League record for most goals with a single club - 184.

Aguero is Barcelona's first major signing ahead of the upcoming season after Ronald Koeman's woeful side finished third in the last season.