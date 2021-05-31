Copa America 2021 to be played in Brazil

CONMEBOL has announced that Copa America 2021 will be played in Brazil, with the start and end dates yet to be confirmed.

The venues and fixtures will be announced by CONMEBOL in the next few hours.

Initially, CONMEBOL had decided that Argentina and Colombia will be joint hosts for the tournament- the first time in the competition's 105-year-old history but both countries were scrapped after a wave of protests swept across the countries demanding social and economical change.

