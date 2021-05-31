Football Football Copa America 2021 to be played in Brazil Dates and venues will be announced in the next few hours. Team Sportstar 31 May, 2021 19:49 IST REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The tournament will be held in Brazil, announced CONMEBOL on Monday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 31 May, 2021 19:49 IST CONMEBOL has announced that Copa America 2021 will be played in Brazil, with the start and end dates yet to be confirmed.The venues and fixtures will be announced by CONMEBOL in the next few hours. Sergio Aguero signs for Barcelona till 2023 Initially, CONMEBOL had decided that Argentina and Colombia will be joint hosts for the tournament- the first time in the competition's 105-year-old history but both countries were scrapped after a wave of protests swept across the countries demanding social and economical change.More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.