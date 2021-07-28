Real Madrid's new boy Alaba tests positive for COVID-19

New Real Madrid signing David Alaba has tested positive for COVID-19, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The Austrian, who signed for the 13-time European champion on a free transfer from Bayern Munich this summer, will self-isolate following the news.

"Real Madrid can communicate that our player David Alaba has tested positive for COVID-19," a short statement read on the club's website.

Alaba joins forward Karim Benzema, who tested positive last week, on the absentee list for Carlo Ancelotti's squad during the remainder of pre-season.

Real, which said on Tuesday it had agreed on a deal to sell defender Raphael Varane to Manchester United, lost its first friendly of the summer to Scottish champion Rangers on Sunday.

It travels to Alaves in the first game of the new La Liga season on August 14.