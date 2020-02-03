Fati revels in match-winning Barcelona brace

Ansu Fati said he still finds himself doubting whether his breakthrough season at Barcelona is "all real or not" after scoring a match-winning brace in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Levante.

Fati, 17, emerged at the start of the season and impressed with his performances for La Liga champion Barca, despite being so young.

Injuries contributed to a slight decline in form towards the end of 2019, while recent displays left a lot to be desired, but he appeared to be back to his best against Levante.

Fati scored both of Barca's goals, with Lionel Messi setting each of them up, and generally caught the eye as a creative force as well.

In scoring his goals, Fati became the youngest player to net a La Liga brace this century and he is struggling to comprehend the life he is living.

"I still have doubts about whether all this is real or not," Fati told Movistar when it was put to him that both goals were set up by Messi.

"I've been watching him play for many years, and now I play with him, it's a dream. This is a dream. I have always dreamed of this moment. I have to thank my team-mates and the coach for giving me the opportunity."

After going through a somewhat tricky period, Fati credits his team-mates with encouraging him.

"They just told me I have to keep improving and seize the opportunity," he said. "My team-mates are making everything very easy for me. I have to thank them because it's not easy for a kid to come in, and they treat me so well."

Victory on Sunday moved Barca back to within three points of pacesetter Real Madrid.

Setien hails Fati

Quique Setien praised the teenage following his brace against Levante. Setien hailed him for stepping up for Barcelona, which is set to be without the injured Luis Suarez until the end of 2019-20.

"I think that Ansu is a boy that is emerging, that we all know that has great potential," head coach Setien told a news conference.

"You have to understand that you have to give him peace of mind and confidence to exploit what he has inside. Apart from the two goals, what I give credit is the work he has done in defence. He has worked hard. He has given us solutions."

Fati struck in the 30th and 31st minutes and Barcelona closed out its win despite Ruben Rochina's late goal for the visitor.

Setien was satisfied with his side's performance, although he expects further improvement.

"I am happy with many things, but not with everything. We have given up too many shots," he said.

"We made a very good first half, I think we could score more goals. We lost a little control in the second half and conceded too much. But it was a good job by the team."