Copa del Rey: Athletic fans clash with police in Bilbao before final

Athletic Bilbao fans clashed with police in Bilbao on Saturday ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad after officers tried to prevent people from gathering in large numbers in defiance of coronavirus restrictions.

Video footage showed fans setting rubbish containers on fire while others hurled glass bottles and other debris at officers close to the team's San Mames stadium, where hundreds of fans congregated before the match, which was held in Seville.

Real Sociedad won the final 1-0 thanks to a second-half penalty from captain Mikel Oyarzabal. The match between the two Basque Country sides was played at an empty La Cartuja stadium in Seville a year later than scheduled after both clubs requested to postpone it until coronavirus restrictions were loosened to allow fans to attend.

Continued high infection rates in Spain, however, prevented supporters from attending.