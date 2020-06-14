Football La-Liga La-Liga Atletico Madrid held by Athletic Bilbao in blow to top-four hopes The opening goal was scored by Iker Muniain in the 37th minutes and Diego Costa scored the equaliser soon after as Bilbao and Atletico played out a 1-1 draw. Reuters BILBAO 14 June, 2020 19:44 IST Iker Muniain gave Athletic the lead in an empty San Mames stadium by prodding home in the 37th minute to complete a clever move - TWITTER (@Athletic_en) Reuters BILBAO 14 June, 2020 19:44 IST Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday on its return to action after La Liga's three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, missing out on the chance to capitalise on slip-ups by its rival for Champions League places.Iker Muniain gave Athletic the lead in an empty San Mames stadium by prodding home in the 37th minute to complete a clever move but Atletico responded two minutes later when Diego Costa slotted in following a through ball from Koke.ALSO READ| Highlights- Bilbao holds AtleticoDiego Simeone's Atletico side had the best chance to win the game after the interval when Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon parried a cross from Renan Lodi into the path of Santiago Arias but the keeper recovered to block the rebound with his leg.Atletico is sixth on 46 points, level with fifth-placed Getafe, which lost at Granada on Friday, and fourth-placed Real Sociedad, which hosts Osasuna later on Sunday. Athletic is 10th on 38. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos