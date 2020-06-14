Football Football Big-spending Villa faces tough task to stay up, says former Liverpool captain The Birmingham club is 19th on 25 points from 28 games with its campaign set to resume after the COVID-19 disruption against Sheffield United on Wednesday. Reuters 14 June, 2020 17:40 IST Aston Villa overhauled its squad in the summer, spending close to 150 million pounds. - Getty Images Reuters 14 June, 2020 17:40 IST Aston Villa faces an uphill task to retain its Premier League status and its heavy spending on players during the close season has failed to have the desired impact, according to former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness.Villa overhauled its squad in the summer, spending close to 150 million pounds ($188.1 million).The Birmingham club is 19th on 25 points from 28 games with its campaign set to resume after the COVID-19 disruption against Sheffield United on Wednesday.READ| Two positives in latest Premier League coronavirus tests “Villa have only 10 games now to prove that they should remain a Premier League side next season and it's not going to be easy,” Souness wrote in his column for The Sunday Times.“Their 142 million-pound net spend last summer was the largest in England and second only to Real Madrid's 153 million pounds in Europe,” he added.“They're the biggest club in the second-biggest city in the country, but it hasn't happened for them. They're a yo-yo side.”Souness also questioned Villa's recruitment policy.READ| Premier League clubs agree matchday protocols “Did they end up signing the second or third choices on their list? That's always dangerous... you must hold your nerve and wait until the right players are available rather than signing people for the sake of it,” Souness said.“Their defensive record is the worst in the Premier League. In 28 games, they've conceded 56 goals. That means, on average, they need to score three to win.“It's a dangerous combination, if you're conceding too many goals and cannot score at the other end. Ultimately, it boils down to the most important things in football: management and recruitment.” ($1 = 0.7973 pounds) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos