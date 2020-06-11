Football Football Premier League clubs agree matchday protocols The Premier League’s Project Restart kicks off next Wednesday with the first two of the 92 outstanding fixtures. Reuters London 11 June, 2020 20:54 IST Premier League is set for resumption after a three-month stoppage due to the pandemic. - Getty Images Reuters London 11 June, 2020 20:54 IST All 20 Premier League clubs have approved a range of matchday protocols for next week’s resumption of action after a three-month stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.The latest shareholders meeting on Thursday discussed the details of medical and operational measures, including how many backroom staff will be allowed to attend away games. Empty stadium might help us at Man City, says Arsenal boss Arteta According to media reports clubs will also keep a minute’s silence in respect for those who have died during the pandemic and kits will include a heart-shaped badge in honour of NHS and frontline staff during the crisis.The Premier League’s Project Restart kicks off next Wednesday with the first two of the 92 outstanding fixtures.Manchester City will host Arsenal and Aston Villa welcomes Sheffield United.All the remaining games will be played without fans and a strict limit of 300 people — including broadcast staff, written media, commentators, doping officials and scouts — will be allowed in stadiums on matchdays. Premier League faces COVID-19 impact despite clubs posting record revenue Stadiums will be split into red, amber and green zones with the red zone to include 20 players, 12 coaching and medical staff and a further five “essential staff”.Other measures include deep cleaning of corner flags, goalposts, substitution boards and match balls.The measures are a requirement of the government’s green light for a return of competitive sport. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos