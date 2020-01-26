Bilbao striker Williams reports racist abuse at Espanyol

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams said he was the victim of racist abuse on Saturday during his team's 1-1 draw away to Espanyol in La Liga.

“I'm a little sad because of the draw but especially because I have suffered racist insults,” Williams told the official club website after the game. “It's something that no black player or player of any race wants to hear. It's something totally out of place.

“People have to come to the stadium to enjoy the game, to cheer on their team, to enjoy football. It's a game of friendship, of the team,” added the forward.

“The truth is that it has been a sad day because of what I am telling you, because these events that are totally out of place do not have to happen,” he said.

Inaki wrote later on social media: “It is very sad that today we continue to experience racism in football. We have to end it. Thank you for your support. #Nomocracies #Semiostracism.”

Athletic Bilbao offered its backing for the 25-year-old. “All our support to @Williams45,” the club wrote in a message on Twitter. “Before anything, zero tolerance for racism.”

La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation are yet to comment.