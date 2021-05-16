Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga LIVE Score: Commentary, updates, squads, where to watch today's LaLiga matches streaming, kick-off at 10pm

This is Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2020-21 La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and CA Osasuna at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

La Liga title permutations - KNOW THE SCENARIOS

La Liga's title race is going down to the wire, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona still in the mix as the league heads into the penultimate weekend of the season.

In the last gameweek, both the Madrid teams won their respective matches while Barcelona drew 3-3 with Levante and dropped crucial points in what, is undoubtedly La Liga's best title race in recent years.

How the teams stand and remaining fixtures

Team Points Remaining Fixtures Atletico Madrid 80 Osasuna (H), Valladolid (A) Real Madrid 78 Athletic Bilbao (A), Villarreal (H) Barcelona 76 Celta Vigo (H), Eibar (A)

In Spain, if points are tied at the end of the season, then the teams' head-to-head record is used to decide league standings before other criteria.

Real Madrid has a superior head-to-head record over both its rivals, while Atletico's results against Barcelona mean it would finish above Barca in the event of a tie.

As the league enters its final two gameweeks, there are a lot of permutations and combinations at play given the neck-to-neck title race in Spain.

What must happen for Atletico Madrid to become champion?

Atletico faces Osasuna on Sunday and Valladolid next weekend knowing that two wins from two will mathematically assure it of glory.

Likewise, Simeone's men will be crowned champions this weekend should they win against Osasuna and Real Madrid fails to do so against Bilbao.

If it was to draw or lose to Osasuna and Real beats Bilbao, then the title will no longer be in its hands.

What must happen for Real Madrid to become champion?

Real cannot win the title if Simeone's side wins both its remaining games.

If Real fails to beat Athletic on Sunday and Atletico beats Osasuna, the title is Atletico's.

However, should its city rival not pick up three points, and Real emerges victorious, it will leapfrog Atletico either by a point (in the event of an Atletico defeat) or due to its superior head-to-head record (in the case of an Atletico draw).

Should both sides win this weekend then it will go down to the final game of the season, with Real needing to win and Atletico to either lose or draw.

What must happen for Barcelona to become champion?

Ronald Koeman's team need to win both of its remaining fixtures against Celta Vigo and Eibar to stand any chance of being crowned champion. It will also be relying on slip-ups from the two sides above.

It would need Atletico to take at most one point from its remaining two games -- should Atletico take two points and Barcelona six, then Atletico would finish ahead on head-to-head.

It would also need Real to claim no more than three of the six available points on offer.

Should Zinedine Zidane's side achieve four points and Barca six, then Real would finish ahead on head-to-head.

If Atletico wins this weekend then Barcelona cannot be crowned champion.