Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga game stopped after medical emergency; to resume at 12:35 am

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz has been stopped after reports came in of a medical emergency in the stands.

“The game has been stopped due to a medical emergency with a fan in the stands. The players are going to the locker rooms,” read the official statement from the club, on Twitter.

While the exact nature is not known, the concern was visible among the players and the fans present inside the stadium. The play stopped around the 80th-minute mark as initial reports of the incident surfaced.

Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Conan Ledesma was seen delivering a medical kit to the concerned person around the 85th minute.

After a long halt, the players were eventually asked to leave the pitch. It is unclear when both teams will take the pitch again.

Barcelona was leading Cadiz 2-0 when play stopped.

“The game has been on hold for some 15-20 minutes due to an apparent medical emergency in the stands and the referee has led the two teams off the field,’ the Barcelona website said initially and later confirmed that the match stopped.

The match began at 12:35 am IST and was followed by two quickfire goals from Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele as Barcelona won the match 4-0.