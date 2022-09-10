Highlights Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona La Liga: Lewandowski scores one and assists two, Match resumes after a pause due to medical emergency

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Cadiz vs Barcelona La Liga match from the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Full-Time! Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona Four second half goals and a stellar performance from its striker Robert Lewandowski sees Barcelona pip Cadiz with an easy 4-0 win away as it goes on top of the league table.

90+2’ GOAL! Dembele scores the fourth to seal the victory right away The Frenchman strides towards the box, deceiving Mbaye and the shoots on his right, towards the bottom corner and the ball bounces into the opposite corner of the net to give Barca its fourth goal of the match.

86’ GOAL! Barcelona seals the match with a third of the night. Ansu Fati receives the long ball from Robert Lewandowski and he slots it home for Barcelona’s third ot widen the lead further. Barcelona can almost sense the win now.

Match to resume at 12:35 am The La Liga match between Cadiz and Barcelona will resume at 12:35 am, the club clarified on Twitter.

“The game has been stopped due to a medical emergency with a fan in the stands. The players are going to the locker rooms,” read the official statement from the club, on Twitter.

The game has been stopped due to a medical emergency with a fan in the stands. The players are going to the locker rooms. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 10, 2022

Play stopped after medical emergency in the stands The match has been temporarily stopped and the players have been asked to leave the pitch due to the medical emergency in the stands.

88’

Play still halted- it is not clear from the screen as to what exactly happened but signs of concerns among the players.

84’

The play seems to halted. The exact reason is not known but reports say it is health related to one of the supporters behind Ledesma’s goals.

77’

Barcelona change: IN- Marcos Alonso OUT- Alex Balde

75’

Cadiz looking completely clueless right now. Apart from the two goals, Barcelona’s team proving too strong for the host after the second half changes.

72’

Barca change: IN- Ansu Fati OUT- Raphinha

72’

Cadiz changes: IN- Ruben Alcaraz, Awer Mabil and Alvaro Negredo OUT- Federico San Emeterio, Lucas Perez and Ruben Sobrino

67’

Close- Raphinha brings down the ball with exquisite control, cuts in and beats Ocampo. He takes the shot but the ball whizzes over Ledesma’s near-post.

65’ GOOOOAAAALL! LEWANDOWSKI MAKES IT TWO FOR BARCA The goal comes from a Ledesma mistake again. The Cadiz keeper cannot hold on to the ball after a low cross came in from the right, delivered by Raphinha. There was a scramble and the ball was loose. Lewandowski was there to tap the ball inside the net.

63’

Shot- Busquets shoots first time from outside the box. He catches the shot well but it is not on target. Barca looking much more dangerous after the changes

60’

Cadiz changes: IN- Theo Bongonda and Tomas Alarcon OUT- Ivan Alejo and Alex Fernandez

57’

Barca changes: In- Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele Out- Memphis, Gavi and Ferran

55’ GOOOOAAAL! FRANKIE DE JONG OPENS THE SCORING FOR BARCA Cadiz keeper Ledesma cannot hold on to the ball after making the intial save and De Jong is there to tap in the rebound.

52’

A good spell of pressure by Barcelona ends with Memphis using his strength and putting a ball inside the box. The cross is cleared and Cadiz starts a counter of his own. However, Alejo loses balance and the momentum breaks.

49’

A cheeky effort by De Jong as he tried to catch Ledesma out with a chip from distance. However, he did not get it right. Also, Ledesma looked like he had it covered even if the effort was on target.

48’

Cadiz starts the second in a similar fashion to the first- taking the game to Barcelona and putting the visitor under pressure.

46’

No second half changes to report from either side.

SECOND-HALF!!

We are back for the final half of football at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

HT

It is goalless at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla at the break.

45+2’

Barca with a good chance to counter attack. It was Raphinha making up all those yards but the move comes to an end after the Brazilian failed to keep the ball in control.

45’

Three added minutes!!

45’

Ferran showed his quick feet to get past his marker. He hugs the touchline and squares the ball for Busquets but the latter’s effort at goal is blocked. It seemed Busquets was unsure about what to do exactly.

44’

Memphis with a chance to get a shot away but he takes too much time and the chance is gone.

40’

Gavi with a cross inside the box again- this time also it flashes across goal but there isn’t any Barca players to make use of the ball.

38’

Balde brought inside the box by Alejo. Xavi and Barca players are sure that is a penalty but the referee waves play on.

37’

Ferran Torres tries to trick his way past a couple of Cadiz defenders but he is stopped in his tracks. It hasn’t really gone the Spaniard’s way this evening.

36’

Arauho

35’

Ospina does well to stay with Raphinha as the Brzilian tries to get past him. But Ospina wins this battle as the ball goes out for a corner.

Match resumes

Cooling break

32’

A long throw by Cadiz inside the Barca box- Mbaye leapt to get a connection with his hand but could not.

28’

Barcelona has been good at creating chances but finishing in the final third has not been up to mark right now. Xavi;’s face at the touchline says it all.

25’

Raphinha’s cross from the right flashes across the face of the goal but there wasn’t any Barca shirt to guide the ball towards goal.

22’

A cross comes inside the Cadiz box which the home team cannot clear. The ball falls to Raphinha and he pounces on the loose ball and takes a first-time shot. The shot, however, is not on target.

19’

Good run from Gavi which ultimately ends with an attempted cross from the right. But the cross is blocked and it is a Barca corner.

16’

Booking- Barcelona’s Raphinha becomes the first player to see a yellow card this evening.

16’

Another brilliant attacking move by Barca- De Jong finds a Barca shirt with a lobbed ball. Ferran, in a good position, finds the ball squared to him from the right but he cannot control the ball and get his shot away.

13’

Ferran makes a darting run down the left flank. He tries to find a teammate in the centre of the box with a hard grounded cross but the cross is blocked.

10’

Off the post- Gavi recovers the ball in midfield and passes the ball to Raphinha inside the Cadiz box. Raphinha aims for the near-post and shoots but the ball hits the inside of the post and comes back into play.

8’

Ledesma with a long goal kick- Pique under pressure for a moment but he is ultimately able to see the ball out for a Barca goalkick.

5’

A fast start to the game with both teams going for attacking football- Cadiz definitely not sitting back despite being the weaker team on paper.

2’

Early chance by Sabrino but he cannot control his shot and miscues it.

KICK-OFF!

We are underway at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

9:30 PM: STAT ATTACK!

⦿ Cadiz has taken points in each of its last four matches against Barcelona in La Liga. (8 points- W2, D2).

Cadiz has taken points in each of its last four matches against Barcelona in La Liga. (8 points- W2, D2). ⦿ Barcelona has failed to score in its last two games against Cadiz in La Liga (D1 L1).

Barcelona has failed to score in its last two games against Cadiz in La Liga (D1 L1). ⦿ No team has won and scored more goals against Cadiz than Barcelona in La Liga history. (19 wins and 59 goals).

No team has won and scored more goals against Cadiz than Barcelona in La Liga history. (19 wins and 59 goals). ⦿ Cadiz has failed to score in its first four matches of La Liga 2022-23 and has lost all four games. Barcelona has not lost any of its four La Liga games.

Starting Lineups!

Cadiz XI: Ledesma (GK), Zaldua, Hernandez, Mbaye, Espino, San Emeterio, Fernandez, Alejo, Sobrino, Ocampo, Perez

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen (GK), Bellerin, Pique, Araujo, Sergio, Ferran, Memphis, De Jong, Raphinha, Balde, Gavi

Match Preview

Barcelona’s impressive start to the season continues as it remains unbeaten in La Liga. Xavi’s Barcelona, fresh off an impressive 5-1 win against Victoria Plzen in the Champions League, will face bottom-placed Cadiz in the league on Saturday, September 10.

Three wins on the trot in the league, four if Champions League is included- under usual circumstances, it would not be an exaggeration to say that it should be a cakewalk for the Blaugranas against Cadiz but it will not be that straightforward for Xavi’s men.

Barcelona has not beaten Cadiz in 16 years and has scored just two goals in its last four meetings against the club. On paper, it is crystal clear who the favourites are but as the stats suggest, Cadiz has indeed been Barca’s bogey team over the past seasons.

ALSO READ: La Liga boosts Barcelona spending limit after it sold assets

ALSO READ: Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga: When, where to watch; Live streaming info; Predicted XI; Team news

However, stats do not win matches, performances do. Barcelona will definitely look to obtain a strong result against Cadiz and keep the momentum going ahead of its mid-week Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski, who scored a hat-trick for Barca against Victoria Plzen is most likely to spearhead its attack but given how Xavi has made use of squad rotation, it won’t be an absolute surprise if the Polish striker is rested. It, however, remains unlikely.

Three points can propel Barcelona to the top with 13 points from five matches, at least momentarily, as defending champion Real Madrid does not play its match against Mallorca until Sunday, September 11.

Team news

Robert Lewandowksi and Ousmane Dembele may not play the full 90 minutes as Xavi would want the two in-form players fresh for the high-voltage Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, September 14.

New arrivals Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso might get some minutes after missing out on the Plzen match.