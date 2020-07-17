Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga: Barca's title run ends after 2-1 loss to 10-man Osasuna Barcelona's La Liga title defence was ended by Osasuna which thumped Quique Setien's side 2-1 despite being reduced to 10 men. Reuters 17 July, 2020 03:20 IST Lionel Messi hit the equaliser for Barcelona in the 62nd minute but couldn't carry his team to victory against Osasuna. - reuters Reuters 17 July, 2020 03:20 IST A stoppage-time goal by Roberto Torres brought Barcelona's reign as La Liga champion to an embarrassing end as 10-man Osasuna pulled off a shock 2-1 win at the Camp Nou on Thursday while Real Madrid secured the title with a 2-1 victory over Villarreal.Having struggled since La Liga restarted in mid-June following the coronavirus outbreak, the defeat left Barcelona on 79 points, seven behind Real Madrid with one game left.Visitors Osasuna took the lead when Adrian Lopez set Pervis Estupinan free with a clever pass down the left, and his ball into the box was drilled into the bottom corner by striker Jose Arnaiz in the 16th minute.READ: Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna: HighlightsLionel Messi equalised for Barca with a sublime free kick in the 62nd minute after Luis Suarez was fouled just outside the box. Osasuna has Enric Gallego sent off in the 77th minute for catching Clement Lenglet in the face. The visitor overcame the numerical advantage in the final minutes of added time when substitute Roberto Torres beat Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to win the game for Osasuna.The win took newly-promoted Osasuna to 11th in the table behind Athletic Bilbao. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos