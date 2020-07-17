La Liga: Barca's title run ends after 2-1 loss to 10-man Osasuna

A stoppage-time goal by Roberto Torres brought Barcelona's reign as La Liga champion to an embarrassing end as 10-man Osasuna pulled off a shock 2-1 win at the Camp Nou on Thursday while Real Madrid secured the title with a 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

Having struggled since La Liga restarted in mid-June following the coronavirus outbreak, the defeat left Barcelona on 79 points, seven behind Real Madrid with one game left.

Visitors Osasuna took the lead when Adrian Lopez set Pervis Estupinan free with a clever pass down the left, and his ball into the box was drilled into the bottom corner by striker Jose Arnaiz in the 16th minute.

Lionel Messi equalised for Barca with a sublime free kick in the 62nd minute after Luis Suarez was fouled just outside the box. Osasuna has Enric Gallego sent off in the 77th minute for catching Clement Lenglet in the face. The visitor overcame the numerical advantage in the final minutes of added time when substitute Roberto Torres beat Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to win the game for Osasuna.

The win took newly-promoted Osasuna to 11th in the table behind Athletic Bilbao.