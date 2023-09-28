MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona under investigation for suspected bribery in refereeing case

The investigation has now been widened to include Barcelona as a suspect. Investigating judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said earlier in September the club may have benefited from graft.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 16:49 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
General view inside the stadium, the last game at Camp Nou due to construction works, prior to the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and RCD Mallorca at Spotify Camp Nou on May 28, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Spanish football club Barcelona is under investigation for suspected “active bribery” as part of a probe into suspected corruption spanning two decades at the refereeing committee, according to a court document seen by  Reuters on Thursday.

Police also searched the offices of the football federation RFEF in Madrid on Thursday, the Barcelona court said, as part of the ongoing inquiry into “possible systemic corruption” within the Spanish refereeing committee.

The investigation has now been widened to include Barcelona as a suspect. Investigating judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said earlier in September the club may have benefited from graft.

In March, prosecutors filed a complaint over alleged payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) over 17 years to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was vice-president of the RFEF’s refereeing committee from 1993 to 2018.

Reuters has been unable to reach Negreira. RFEF and Barcelona were not immediately available for comment.

Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing, saying in a statement in February it had paid an external consultant who supplied it with “technical reports related to professional refereeing”, which it said was a common practice among professional football clubs.

According to Judge Aguirre, Negreira was responsible for ranking and evaluating the referees. However, no evidence has been found so far of Negreira paying referees to influence match results, Aguirre said in early September. 

