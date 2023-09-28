Barcelona under investigation for suspected bribery in refereeing case

Spanish football club Barcelona is under investigation for suspected “active bribery” as part of a probe into suspected corruption spanning two decades at the refereeing committee, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Police also searched the offices of the football federation RFEF in Madrid on Thursday, the Barcelona court said, as part of the ongoing inquiry into “possible systemic corruption” within the Spanish refereeing committee.
The investigation has now been widened to include Barcelona as a suspect. Investigating judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said earlier in September the club may have benefited from graft.
In March, prosecutors filed a complaint over alleged payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) over 17 years to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was vice-president of the RFEF’s refereeing committee from 1993 to 2018.
ALSO READ: Real Madrid back to winning ways in La Liga; Girona goes top after 6th straight victory
Reuters has been unable to reach Negreira. RFEF and Barcelona were not immediately available for comment.
Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing, saying in a statement in February it had paid an external consultant who supplied it with “technical reports related to professional refereeing”, which it said was a common practice among professional football clubs.
According to Judge Aguirre, Negreira was responsible for ranking and evaluating the referees. However, no evidence has been found so far of Negreira paying referees to influence match results, Aguirre said in early September.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games LIVE Updates, September 28: India wins 10m air pistol men’s team gold, Roshibina Devi bags silver; Anush wins bronze in Dressage; Saketh/Ram qualify for final; Bopanna-Rutuja, men’s football team in action
- Ever-eager Labuschagne nails India challenge, raises final bid to make Australia World Cup squad
- India vs Saudi Arabia football LIVE Score: IND 0-0 KSA, Asian Games 2023 pre-quarterfinals, Hangzhou 2022 round of 16 updates
- Barcelona under investigation for suspected bribery in refereeing case
- South Africa believes it can win ODI World Cup, says Rabada
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE