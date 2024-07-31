Manika vs Hirano Paris 2024 Olympics, Table Tennis LIVE Score: Batra soon in action against higher-ranked Miu in round of 16- match updates

- July 31, 2024 20:17Take look at our coverage of the Paris Olympics!!!
- July 31, 2024 20:13We are up with another TT result!
Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching defeats Natalia Bajor of Poland 4-0
- July 31, 2024 20:09DID YOU KNOW?
Manika Batra will be the second Indian paddler to compete in three Olympics.
- July 31, 2024 20:03How did Manika Batra enter the round of 16?
Indian paddler Manika Batra sealed qualification to the Round of 16 of the Table Tennis women’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win over France’s 12th-seeded Prithika Pavade.
With the win, the Indian 18th seed became the first athlete from her country to seal progress to the round of 16 in the Olympic Games in table tennis
- July 31, 2024 19:51How are they seeded at the Paris 2024 Olympics?
Manika Batra- 18
Miu Hirano- 8
- July 31, 2024 19:40How to watch the live streaming and broadcast of the Manika Batra vs Japan’s Miu Hirano Paris 2024 Olympics round of 16 match?
The live telecast of the Manika Batra vs Japan’s Miu Hirano Paris 2024 Olympics round of 16 match will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India on July 31 on 8:30 PM IST.
- July 31, 2024 19:32PARIS OLYMPICS 2024- TABLE TENNIS PREVIEW
India’s table tennis team for Paris 2024 includes eight players, including a reserve each in men and women, doubling the previous largest contingent of Indian paddlers at the Olympics.
Manika Batra will be the second Indian paddler to compete in three Olympics. A. Sharath Kamal will join a select group of Indian athletes, including Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Abhinav Bindra, and Karni Singh, who have participated in five Olympic editions.
