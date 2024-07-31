MagazineBuy Print

Manika vs Hirano Paris 2024 Olympics, Table Tennis LIVE Score: Batra soon in action against higher-ranked Miu in round of 16- match updates

Paris 2024 Olympics, Table Tennis: Catch the live scores, commentary and updates from the day 5 table tennis match where India’s Manika Batra is in action in the round of 16.

Updated : Jul 31, 2024 20:22 IST

Team Sportstar
Paris: India's Manika Batra reacts after defeating France's Prithika Pavade in the women's singles round of 32 match at the Summer Olympics, in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI07_30_2024_000027A)
Paris: India's Manika Batra reacts after defeating France's Prithika Pavade in the women's singles round of 32 match at the Summer Olympics, in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI07_30_2024_000027A) | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary
Paris: India's Manika Batra reacts after defeating France's Prithika Pavade in the women's singles round of 32 match at the Summer Olympics, in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI07_30_2024_000027A) | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the table tennis round of 16 encounter between Manika Batra and Japan’s Miu Hirano at the Paris 2024 Olympics. 

  • July 31, 2024 20:17
    Take look at our coverage of the Paris Olympics!!!

    Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano next; Deepika Kumari reaches round of 16; Lovlina moves to QF

    Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score: Check the live score and updates from all the events taking place at the Paris Olympics on Day 5, Wednesday, July 31.

  • July 31, 2024 20:13
    We are up with another TT result!

    Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching defeats Natalia Bajor of Poland 4-0

  • July 31, 2024 20:09
    DID YOU KNOW?

    Manika Batra will be the second Indian paddler to compete in three Olympics. 

  • July 31, 2024 20:03
    How did Manika Batra enter the round of 16?

    Indian paddler Manika Batra sealed qualification to the Round of 16 of the Table Tennis women’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win over France’s 12th-seeded Prithika Pavade.

    With the win, the Indian 18th seed became the first athlete from her country to seal progress to the round of 16 in the Olympic Games in table tennis

  • July 31, 2024 19:51
    How are they seeded at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

    Manika Batra- 18

    Miu Hirano- 8

  • July 31, 2024 19:40
    How to watch the live streaming and broadcast of the Manika Batra vs Japan’s Miu Hirano Paris 2024 Olympics round of 16 match?

    The live telecast of the Manika Batra vs Japan’s Miu Hirano Paris 2024 Olympics round of 16 match will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India on July 31 on 8:30 PM IST.

  • July 31, 2024 19:32
    PARIS OLYMPICS 2024- TABLE TENNIS PREVIEW

    India’s table tennis team for Paris 2024 includes eight players, including a reserve each in men and women, doubling the previous largest contingent of Indian paddlers at the Olympics.

    Manika Batra will be the second Indian paddler to compete in three Olympics. A. Sharath Kamal will join a select group of Indian athletes, including Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Abhinav Bindra, and Karni Singh, who have participated in five Olympic editions.

    ​​READ MORE​​

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
