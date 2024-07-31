Manika vs Hirano Paris 2024 Olympics, Table Tennis LIVE Score: Batra soon in action against higher-ranked Miu in round of 16- match updates

July 31, 2024 20:03

How did Manika Batra enter the round of 16?

Indian paddler Manika Batra sealed qualification to the Round of 16 of the Table Tennis women’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win over France’s 12th-seeded Prithika Pavade.

With the win, the Indian 18th seed became the first athlete from her country to seal progress to the round of 16 in the Olympic Games in table tennis