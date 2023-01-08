Preview

arcelona coach Xavi urged his team to improve its finishing against Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga, where it will be without top goal scorer Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish forward has 13 goals in the top flight but will miss the first of three matches suspended following a red card against Osasuna in November before the World Cup break.

Barcelona leads the league on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid, and can take an outright lead after the defending champion lost 2-1 to Villarreal on Saturday.

Atletico, fourth, has not been at its best this season but Xavi anticipated a tricky encounter.

“(Simeone’s) teams are defensively very well drilled,” said Xavi. “They’ve been changing systems and it’s hard to predict how his team will play. Atletico have virtually no defensive holes, we have to take advantage of our chances as we won’t have many.”

-AFP

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 238 | Barcelona: 106 | Atletico Madrid: 76 | Draw: 56

LAST 5 MATCHES

Barcelona 4-2 Atletico Madrid - February 2022

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona - October 2021

Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid - May 2021

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona - November 2020

Barcelona 2-2 Atletico Madrid - July 2020

PREDICTED 11

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Gimenez; Llorente, Kondogbia, Barrios, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Dembele, F Torres, Fati

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona be played?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

When will Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona be played?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will be played on Sunday, January 8 2023.

When will Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kick off?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, January 9.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 in India. The game can also be streamed on the Voot Select app.