Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match at the Wanda Metropolitano.

40’

The away team has had more of the ball - 68 per cent to home team’s 32 per cent.

37’

Molina goes for glory and misses. Gimenez finds a piercing pass to the right back who is off on his wheels. He decides to take a shot from long range and the effort soars over the cross bar.

36’

Carrasco tries to work a way in from the left flank but the cross is blocked and the ball touches the Belgian last before rolling out of play. Barcelona gets a goal kick.

33’

Gimenez header goes wide! That looked like going into the back of the net. Atletico gets a couple of set pieces and it finally lands a proper cross. The Uruguayan is unmarked as he towers into the air. The shot bounces on the grass and looks set to creep into the right corner until it goes agonisingly wide.

31’

Llorente’s shot goes wide! It gets a deflection so Atletico wins a corner. There’s a VAR check for handball but Araujo’s arm was tucked right into his body and play resumes.

24’

PEDRI! Oh he misses a 1v1 chance! Fati plays a disguised through ball for him and he tries to chip it but Molina sweeps in to block. Corner for Barcelona.

22’ Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona - Dembele Pedri is the orchestrator of the goal. He gets the ball around the final third and he feints past his marker to drive into the penalty area. He squares it to Gavi who shields it from a defender to let the ball slip to Dembele on the right. The Frenchman’s shot is straight in the corner, to the left, and puts the visitors ahead. VAR check for Gavi’s body check but it is all clear. One shot on target, one goal.

22’

BARCELONA TAKES THE LEAD! DEMBELE MAKES IT 1-0!!!!! GOOOOAAALLLLLLLL

19’

The ball lands loose for Mandava from the set piece but Barcelona manages to get it out of any threatening areas.

18’

Atletico wins a corner! An attack on the right wing and Kounde has to clear the ball to avoid the danger.

13’

Barcelona controls the ball for well over a minute until Kounde’s pass to Gavi on the right wing goes long.

10’

Dembele is too slow to react and a ball that is getting to him in the home team’s penalty area is intercepted by Llorente.

9’

SAVE by Oblak! Christensen takes a long range effort and Oblak dives to his left to save it.

6’

Barrios shot saved by ter Stegen! Atletico wield their way into the penalty area as Griezmann sets up the ball outside the penalty area to shoot. it lands for Barrios to shoot and he sends it straight down the middle.

5’

Molina’s cross from the right is cleared by Kounde. Atletico succeeds in retaining the possession.

3’

SHOT by Fati! All sorts of confusion in Atletico’s penalty area as the defenders fail to clear the ball. Fati gets the scraps and takes a shot which is blocked. Felix wins a free kick shortly after.

2’

Barcelona gets an attack going from the right flank but Dembele slips and hands the ball to give Atletico a free kick.

KICK OFF: ATM 0-0 BAR

Barcelona starts the match from the centre circle. Controls possession for the opening minute.

Players out on the pitch

The handshakes are done. Get set folks!

Kick Off close now

The players are making their way to the tunnel. Under five minutes to go for the start.

Where they stand

Barcelona is on top of the La Liga table. It has a chance to extend its lead to three points after Real Madrid lost to Villarreal on Saturday. Atletico is fifth, but a win or a draw will take it into the top four.

Last 5 meetings between the teams

Barcelona 4-2 Atletico Madrid - February 2022

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona - October 2021

Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid - May 2021

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona - November 2020

Barcelona 2-2 Atletico Madrid - July 2020

A homecoming for the World Cup hero

This will be Atletico’s first home game of 2023. This means the supporters will get to welcome Argentina’s World Cup winner Nahuel Molina. The right back scored and assisted a goal each for La Albiceleste.

Atletico vs Barcelona: Head to Head Record

Played: 238 | Barcelona: 106 | Atletico Madrid: 76 | Draw: 56

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Lineups

ATM: Oblak - Molina, Savic, Gimenez, Mandava - Llorente, Koke, Barrios, Carrasco - Felix, Griezmann

BAR: ter Stegen - Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde - Gavi, Busquets, de Jong - Pedri, Fati, Dembele

The Felix transfer saga

Atletico Madrid’s Portuguese forward Joao Felix has been linked to a move to England club Manchester United amid a lack of playing time under Diego Simeone. He has registered just four league goals in 13 games this season.

A test for Barcelona defence

The Blaugrana have been impenetrable at the back. The team has conceded just six goals so far, the best in La Liga. The return of Ronaldo Araujo is a bonus for Xavi’s team.

Atletico Madrid Lineup

Atletico Madrid Lineup

Here is Barcelona’s Playing XI

Lewandowski’s impact in La Liga

Games Played: 15 | Goals: 13 | Assists: 4

An absence from Barcelona’s lineup

Barcelona will be without the services of Robert Lewandowski against Atletico Madrid. The striker will serve a three-match ban for a red card he received against Osasuna in November. Could be a costly miss for the Catalans.

PREVIEW

Barcelona coach Xavi urged his team to improve its finishing against Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga, where it will be without top goal scorer Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish forward has 13 goals in the top flight but will miss the first of three matches suspended following a red card against Osasuna in November before the World Cup break.

Barcelona leads the league on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid, and can take an outright lead after the defending champion lost 2-1 to Villarreal on Saturday.

Atletico, fourth, has not been at its best this season but Xavi anticipated a tricky encounter.

“(Simeone’s) teams are defensively very well drilled,” said Xavi. “They’ve been changing systems and it’s hard to predict how his team will play. Atletico have virtually no defensive holes, we have to take advantage of our chances as we won’t have many.”

-AFP

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona be played?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

When will Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona be played?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will be played on Sunday, January 8 2023.

When will Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kick off?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, January 9.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 in India. The game can also be streamed on the Voot Select app.