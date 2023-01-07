Villarreal beats Real Madrid 2-1 to stall hopes of La Liga lead over Barcelona

Gerard Moreno scored and assisted a goal each as Villarreal stunned Real Madrid with a 2-1 win at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday.

This was the first time Villarreal beat Real Madrid in about five years, with its last win coming in January 2018, when it had pipped Los Blancos 1-0 away.

It was Villarreal which drew first blood with Yeremi Pino scoring from a Moreno pass. Pino’s strike deflected off Benjamin Mendy into the Real Madrid net early in the second half.

Real Madrid equalised soon, when Karim Benzema scored from the spot at the hour mark. Three minutes later, to Real’s frustration David Alaba conceded a penalty and Villarreal got its noses in front with Moreno making it 2-1 for his team.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side started the match tied on points (38) with Barcelona on top of the La Liga table and needed just a point to go on top, playing an extra game. However, the loss gave the advantage to its rival, Barcelona, which faces Atletico Madrid next.

