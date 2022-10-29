La-Liga

Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga: Live streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head record

Here is all you need to know about the Valencia vs Barcelona La Liga game at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia.

Team Sportstar
29 October, 2022 18:53 IST
Barcelona’s last match was a 3-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Barcelona has bounced back after its 3-1 loss to Real Madrid. It beat Villarreal 3-0 followed by a 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao.

The mood at Camp Nou, however, has been dampened by the team’s early exit from the UEFA Champions League. To add to the misery, it was beaten yet again by Bayern Munich.

For Xavi & Co, the La Liga is the only way to win the confidence back, as it sits just three points off leader Real Madrid.

Valencia has been going through a lean patch of form under Gennaro Gattuso. It has just one win in the last five games and sits 9th in the table with just 15 points.

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 57 | Valencia: 12 | Barcelona: 29 | Draw: 16

Valencia vs Barcelona - Last 5 matches
Valencia 1-4 Barcelona
Barcelona 3-1 Valencia
Valencia 2-3 Barcelona
Barcelona 2-2 Valencia
Valencia 2-0 Barcelona

PREDICTED XI

Valencia: Mamardashvili - Correia, Paulista, Guillamon, Gaya - Musah, Almeida, Foulquier - Lino, Cavani, Kluivert

Barcelona: Ter Stegen - Bellerin, Kounde, E Garcia, Balde - Gavi, De Jong, Pedri - Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Valencia vs Barcelona match be played?

The match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia.

When will the Valencia vs Barcelona match kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the match be shown on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be streamed live on Voot Select app and website.

