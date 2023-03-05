La-Liga

Ten-man Barcelona beats Valencia with Raphinha header

Raphinha nodded a header over the goalkeeper after a brilliant long pass by midfielder Sergio Busquets who spotted the Brazilian winger ghosting behind the defence into the box in the 15th minute.

Reuters
BARCELONA 05 March, 2023 23:03 IST
Barcelona’s Raphinha celebrates scoring his side’s winning goal against Valencia in the La-Liga match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Sunday.

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring his side's winning goal against Valencia in the La-Liga match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Sunday.

Brazilian winger Raphinha’s first-half header was enough to give Barcelona a narrow win over struggling Valencia at Camp Nou where the home side was reduced to 10 men for the last half hour of the match in LaLiga on Sunday.

Barca could have extended its lead in the 55th minute when Ferran Torres shot a penalty wide of the goal. Five minutes after that, however, it lost defender Ronald Araujo who received a straight red card for a last-man foul on Hugo Duro.

Barca tops LaLiga on 62 points, 10 clear of second-placed Real Madrid which will play at Betis later on Sunday. Valencia, which has won only one of its last 10 league matches, is second to last on 23 points.

