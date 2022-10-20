Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head record

PREVIEW
Barcelona tries to rebound from the loss against Real Madrid in the first “clásico” of the season when it hosts Villarreal.
Xavi Hernández’s team won seven in a row and was unbeaten to start the league until the 3-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday.
Villarreal defeated Osasuna in the previous round to end a four-game winless streak in the league. Unai Emery’s team is trying to stay near the European qualification places.
-AP
HEAD TO HEAD
Since 2010, the two sides have faced each other 22 times in La Liga in which Barcelona has won 17 times while Villarreal has won only once. Four matches ended in a draw
PREDICTED XI
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Alba, Pique, Kounde, Roberto, Gavi, Busquets, Pedri, Torres, Lewandowski, Fati
Villarreal: Rulli, Pedraza, Albiol, Torres, Femenia, Parejo, Lo Celso, Capoue, Morales, Danjuma, Baena
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
Barcelona vs Villarreal will kick-off at 9:00 PM CEST/ 12.30 AM IST on Friday.
Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match will be telecast live on Sports18 in India. The match will also be live streamed on Voot and JioTV.