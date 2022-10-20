La-Liga

Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head record

Barcelona vs Villarreal: All you need to know before the La Liga match at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Team Sportstar
20 October, 2022 13:29 IST
20 October, 2022 13:29 IST
A lot will depend on striker Robert Lewandowski when Barcelona hosts Villarreal in La Liga on Thursday.

A lot will depend on striker Robert Lewandowski when Barcelona hosts Villarreal in La Liga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona vs Villarreal: All you need to know before the La Liga match at the Spotify Camp Nou.

PREVIEW

Barcelona tries to rebound from the loss against Real Madrid in the first “clásico” of the season when it hosts Villarreal.

Xavi Hernández’s team won seven in a row and was unbeaten to start the league until the 3-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday.

Villarreal defeated Osasuna in the previous round to end a four-game winless streak in the league. Unai Emery’s team is trying to stay near the European qualification places.

-AP

HEAD TO HEAD

Since 2010, the two sides have faced each other 22 times in La Liga in which Barcelona has won 17 times while Villarreal has won only once. Four matches ended in a draw

Barcelona vs Villarreal - Last 5 matches (La Liga)
Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal - May 22, 2022
Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona - November 27, 2021
Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona - April 25, 2021
Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal - September 27, 2020
Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona - July 5, 2020

PREDICTED XI

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Alba, Pique, Kounde, Roberto, Gavi, Busquets, Pedri, Torres, Lewandowski, Fati

Villarreal: Rulli, Pedraza, Albiol, Torres, Femenia, Parejo, Lo Celso, Capoue, Morales, Danjuma, Baena

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Barcelona vs Villarreal will kick-off at 9:00 PM CEST/ 12.30 AM IST on Friday.

Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match will be telecast live on Sports18 in India. The match will also be live streamed on Voot and JioTV.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

Slide shows

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

El Clasico: Top 5 encounters between arch-rivals

Zidane touches down in Mumbai

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us