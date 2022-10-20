Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head record

PREVIEW

Barcelona tries to rebound from the loss against Real Madrid in the first “clásico” of the season when it hosts Villarreal.

Xavi Hernández’s team won seven in a row and was unbeaten to start the league until the 3-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday.

Villarreal defeated Osasuna in the previous round to end a four-game winless streak in the league. Unai Emery’s team is trying to stay near the European qualification places.

-AP

HEAD TO HEAD

Since 2010, the two sides have faced each other 22 times in La Liga in which Barcelona has won 17 times while Villarreal has won only once. Four matches ended in a draw

Barcelona vs Villarreal - Last 5 matches (La Liga) Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal - May 22, 2022 Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona - November 27, 2021 Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona - April 25, 2021 Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal - September 27, 2020 Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona - July 5, 2020

PREDICTED XI

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Alba, Pique, Kounde, Roberto, Gavi, Busquets, Pedri, Torres, Lewandowski, Fati

Villarreal: Rulli, Pedraza, Albiol, Torres, Femenia, Parejo, Lo Celso, Capoue, Morales, Danjuma, Baena

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Barcelona vs Villarreal will kick-off at 9:00 PM CEST/ 12.30 AM IST on Friday.

Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match will be telecast live on Sports18 in India. The match will also be live streamed on Voot and JioTV.