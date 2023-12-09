La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham goal not enough as Real Madrid draws against Betis away from home

Jude Bellingham scored again for an injury-depleted Real Madrid in a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday.

The 20-year-old English midfielder used his chest to cushion a nifty pass from Brahim Díaz before slotting under Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva to open the scoring in the 53rd minute.

Bellingham’s transformation into a clinical finisher with a league-leading 12 goals has kept Madrid at the top of the standings. He has 16 goals in 18 games between the domestic competition and the Champions League, compared to 14 goals in 42 games in all of last season for Borussia Dortmund.

Betis right back Aitor Ruibal equalized in the 66th from outside the right corner of the box with a powerful looping strike that sailed past goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Both sides had late chances to snatch the victory. Former Madrid playmaker Isco headed off the woodwork for Betis and Madrid substitute Joselu Mato shot inches wide.

The draw leaves Madrid top of the table, but Girona is just one point behind before it visits third-placed Barcelona on Sunday in a clash of Catalan clubs.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti started Luka Modric after the veteran midfielder missed two games with a thigh problem.

Betis remains in seventh. Manuel Pellegrini’s team is undefeated in nine consecutive league games at its Benito Villamarín Stadium.