La-Liga Ex-Madrid director recalls story of Ronaldo's move to Spain Former Real Madrid director of football Predrag Miljatovic looks back on Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Man Utd to Real Madrid Team Sportstar 21 June, 2020 15:03 IST Team Sportstar 21 June, 2020 15:03 IST Ex-Madrid director recalls story of Ronaldo's move to Spain Zidane dismisses Pique’s suggestion that referees favour Real Madrid Barca and Real Madrid will drop points in title race: Setien Real Madrid legend Ronaldo hails 'wonderful' Haaland More Videos Setien hopes Messi's 700th goal comes against Sevilla How La Liga is using technology to create atmosphere in empty stadiums Zidane pleased with Hazard as Real beat Eibar Real Madrid coach Zidane content despite second half drop off Barcelona players train ahead of long-awaited La Liga return Gareth Bale returns to training for Real Madrid Messi returns to Barcelona training ahead of Mallorca restart Diego Costa in court to settle tax fraud case