Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga LIVE: Messi, Griezmann, Dembele start for Barca

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the 2020-21 La Liga Santander outing between Barcelona and Granada at the Los Cármenes.

LIVE UPDATES:

The team line-ups are out!

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen (G), Dest, Araujo, Mingueza, Alba, Pedri, Busquets, De Jong, Dembele, Griezmann, Messi (C).

COACH: Ronald Koeman.

Granada XI: Silva (G), Foulquier, Sanchez (C), Duarte, Neva, Montoro, Brice Eteki, Machis, Herrera, Puertas, Soldado.

COACH: Diego Martinez.

MATCH PREVIEW:

FC Barcelona will be aiming to record its third straight La Liga victory when it travels to Granada CF on Saturday, and the Catalan giants now have the top two in their sights.

After a troubled start to life under Ronald Koeman, Barcelona seems to have turned over a new leaf of late. The team is currently on a seven-game unbeaten run and will be out to extend it at the Los Carmenes.

Manager Koeman seems to have finally found his best starting eleven, and also discovered that as long as Lionel Messi and Pedri are on the pitch together, there’s a really good chance for more victories on the road.

Meanwhile, Granada is currently in seventh place in the standings and has exceeded expectations this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Eibar last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Barca surged into the top-three for the first time this edition with an excellent 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao. However, it has plenty of work to do to remain in contention for the 2020-21 title and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

The corresponding fixture last season saw Granada pull off a shock 2-0 victory over Barcelona, thanks mainly to goals from Ramon Azeez and Alvaro Vadillo.

Granada will be without the services of Luis Milla, Angel Montoro and Neyder Lozano through injury, but Machis made his return off the bench against Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night and could potentially feature this weekend.

As for Barca, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique remain on the sidelines through injury, while Philippe Coutinho is out for three months following knee surgery.