La-Liga

La Liga: Karim Benzema doubtful for Real Madrid vs Espanyol

The French striker has not been able to work with his team-mates this week because of a reported ankle problem.

AFP
09 March, 2023 19:27 IST
09 March, 2023 19:27 IST
Spanish reports say Benzema is not a risk for the club’s Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.

Spanish reports say Benzema is not a risk for the club’s Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The French striker has not been able to work with his team-mates this week because of a reported ankle problem.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is a doubt to feature against Espanyol on Saturday in La Liga after missing the group training session on Thursday.

Also Read
LaLiga reports racist abuse against Vinicius for seventh time

The French striker has not been able to work with his team-mates this week because of a reported ankle problem.

Club sources told AFP Benzema’s involvement against Espanyol will depend on if he can train on Friday or not, and that he has trained individually this week.

Spanish reports say Benzema is not a risk for the club’s Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.

Madrid is second in La Liga, nine points behind leader Barcelona.

Benzema has had several fitness issues this season and missed France’s World Cup defence after suffering a thigh injury.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

Slide shows

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

El Clasico: Top 5 encounters between arch-rivals

Zidane touches down in Mumbai

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us