La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona kicks off title defence at Getafe

The first Clasico for the season is scheduled for October 29 in Barcelona while the second will take place in Madrid on April 21.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 20:03 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Barcelona’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski reacts during La Liga match.
Barcelona’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski reacts during La Liga match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Barcelona's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski reacts during La Liga match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Barcelona will begin the defence of its La Liga title away to Getafe on the weekend of August 12-13, while Real Madrid starts the new season with a trip to Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico Madrid take on newly-promoted Granada in the opening round of fixtures for the 2023-24 season that will finish on May 26.

READ | Suarez retirement rumors cause concern at Brazil’s Gremio

The first Clasico is scheduled for October 29 and will be played at the Olympic stadium on Montjuic, which is serving as Barcelona’s temporary home while the Camp Nou is being renovated.

A vast redevelopment plan is expected to be completed by 2026, with Barcelona due to return to its traditional home for the 2024-25 season at a Camp Nou not yet at full capacity.

Barcelona and Madrid will meet for the second time on April 21 in the Spanish capital.

