Barcelona fights back to draw at Rayo Vallecano

The La Liga champions is third in the standing on 31 points, one behind second-placed Real Madrid and three back from surprise leaders Girona, both of whom have a game in hand.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 21:10 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FC Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan (l) shakes hands with Robert Lewandowski after the match
FC Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan (l) shakes hands with Robert Lewandowski after the match | Photo Credit: REUTERS / Isabel Infantes
FC Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan (l) shakes hands with Robert Lewandowski after the match | Photo Credit: REUTERS / Isabel Infantes

Barcelona rescued a point with a 1-1 draw away at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday thanks to a late second-half own-goal by defender Florian Lejeune.

The La Liga champions is third in the standing on 31 points, one behind second-placed Real Madrid and three back from surprise leaders Girona, both of whom have a game in hand.

READ MORE: Haaland becomes the fastest to 50 Premier League goals in Manchester City vs Liverpool game

Rayo started the game on top and outclassed last season’s champions throughout the first half before opening the scoring with a brilliant strike from range by midfielder Unai Lopez in the 39th minute.

Barca came back with urgency after the break and eventually equalise thanks to a mistake by Rayo defender Lejeune, who sent the ball into his own net with the tip of his boot as he tried to clear a cross in the 82nd minute. 

