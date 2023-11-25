Barcelona fights back to draw at Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona rescued a point with a 1-1 draw away at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday thanks to a late second-half own-goal by defender Florian Lejeune.

The La Liga champions is third in the standing on 31 points, one behind second-placed Real Madrid and three back from surprise leaders Girona, both of whom have a game in hand.

Rayo started the game on top and outclassed last season’s champions throughout the first half before opening the scoring with a brilliant strike from range by midfielder Unai Lopez in the 39th minute.

Barca came back with urgency after the break and eventually equalise thanks to a mistake by Rayo defender Lejeune, who sent the ball into his own net with the tip of his boot as he tried to clear a cross in the 82nd minute.