Haaland to Ronaldo: Who has scored the most goals in 2023?

Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane have all been in blistering form in 2023 in the race for the most number of goals in a calendar year is on. With just a month of footballing action left, here are the top three goalscorers this year so far:
Erling Haaland - 49 Goals
Haaland scored the opening goal in Manchester City’s Premier League clash against Liverpool, taking his tally to 49 goals this year.
RELATED: Haaland also becomes the fasted player in Premier League history to score 50 goals in the league.
Harry Kane - 49 Goals
Harry Kane has been in exceptional form for Bayern Munich and his scoring spree in 2023 has put him level as the leading top-scorer of 2023. He has scored two hat-tricks in Bayern’s last six games which has pushed him higher in the tally.
Cristiano Ronaldo - 48 Goals
Ronaldo was the first name in this leaderboard initially but Harry Kane edged past him in his match against Malta in the 2023. Ronaldo scored in his last match for Al Nassr and is just behind Haaland and Kane.
( The list is updated until November 25, 2023)
