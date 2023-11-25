MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Managers should be more involved in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino

The London derby contained five disallowed goals, umpteen VAR reviews, 21 minutes of stoppage time, injuries, and flare-ups on the pitch.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 11:47 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Mauricio Pochettino reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
Mauricio Pochettino reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Mauricio Pochettino reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: AFP

Premier League managers should have a greater involvement in drafting refereeing guidelines after a series of controversial decisions this season, particularly involving Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said.

Earlier this month, Pochettino’s side handed Tottenham Hotspur a 4-1 defeat in chaotic and controversial fashion to end its unbeaten start in England’s top flight this season.

The London derby contained five disallowed goals, umpteen VAR reviews, 21 minutes of stoppage time, injuries, and flare-ups on the pitch. The Argentine, once a fierce critic of VAR, believed the system worked and said all the decisions were fair.

Pochettino, however, was left furious after leader Manchester City was awarded a penalty in Chelsea’s 4-4 draw at home before the international break.

“We all have full respect for the referees, we understand perfectly that their job is really tough,” Pochettino said ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Newcastle United.

“But the problem is you get frustrated sometimes during the game because of the VAR. The referee is not responsible sometimes. You cannot complain to the VAR. That is a problem.”

He said he will try to control his emotions moving forward, having stormed onto the pitch to confront referee Anthony Taylor after the draw at Stamford Bridge.

“I think sometimes we are frustrated. I think coaches need to be more involved in the decisions, and to work together during the season,” Pochettino added.

“It is not (ideal) to arrive the week before the start of the Premier League season and say, ‘okay, the new rules are this. What do you think?’. Nothing, because you have already made the decision.”

Chelsea, 10th after picking 16 points from 12 matches, travels to face seventh-placed Newcastle at St James’ Park later on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mauricio Pochettino /

Chelsea /

Tottenham Hotspur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 2: Samson falls for 55 vs MUM; Padikkal hits 100 for Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Managers should be more involved in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  3. Satwik-Chirag, China Masters semifinal: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Single annual international break can reduce injuries says Barcelona’s Xavi
    Reuters
  5. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Balanced scoring lifts Milwaukee Bucks past Washinton Wizards
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Managers should be more involved in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  2. Single annual international break can reduce injuries says Barcelona’s Xavi
    Reuters
  3. Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri takes some of the credit for last season’s Serie A title
    AP
  4. Australia coach Gustavsson ‘focused on Olympics’ despite Sweden speculation
    Reuters
  5. South Africa withdraws bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 2: Samson falls for 55 vs MUM; Padikkal hits 100 for Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Managers should be more involved in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  3. Satwik-Chirag, China Masters semifinal: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Single annual international break can reduce injuries says Barcelona’s Xavi
    Reuters
  5. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Balanced scoring lifts Milwaukee Bucks past Washinton Wizards
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment