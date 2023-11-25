MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri takes some of the credit for last season’s Serie A title

Napoli’s Italian Cup triumph in 2012 under Mazzarri was its first trophy since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. He also coached the team to a runner-up finish in Serie A a season later.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 10:39 IST , NAPLES, Italy - 2 MINS READ

AP
Walter Mazzarri gestures before the start of the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AC Siena. (File Photo)
Walter Mazzarri gestures before the start of the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AC Siena. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Walter Mazzarri gestures before the start of the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AC Siena. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

Walter Mazzarri believes he contributed to Napoli’s runaway title run last season because of the progress he made coaching the southern club a decade ago.

Napoli’s Italian Cup triumph in 2012 under Mazzarri was its first trophy since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. He also coached the team to a runner-up finish in Serie A a season later.

Now, Mazzarri is back in charge, having replaced the fired Rudi Garcia, and will make his debut at Atalanta on Saturday, with Napoli in fourth place, 10 points behind leader Inter Milan.

“We did a lot. All the progress that the club has made started with me,” Mazzarri said Friday in his first news conference since the coaching change was made at the start of the international break. “Then the club did a good job of always improving every year.”

So much so that Mazzarri — who has also managed Sampdoria, Inter Milan, Watford, Torino and Cagliari — already maintains that this is the best team he’s ever coached.

So can he get Napoli back into the title chase?

“What’s the point in making proclamations?” the 62-year-old Mazzarri said. “Let’s start winning games, then eventually we can look up. When you come in midseason like this in such a delicate moment you can’t declare goals. We’ll take stock at the end of the season.”

Garcia’s firing came after Napoli lost at home to Empoli — its third home loss this campaign after only two all of last season.

But Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could return against Atalanta from a right thigh injury that has kept him out for more than a month.

Still, it’s not an easy debut against an Atalanta team only one point behind Napoli.

“It’s one of the toughest matches,” Mazzarri said. “It’s not easy for anyone to face Atalanta.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Walter Mazzarri /

Napoli /

Diego Maradona /

Victor Osimhen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri takes some of the credit for last season’s Serie A title
    AP
  2. Rising above the pain
    Ryan Fernando
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 2: Samson at crease vs MUM; Sudharsan rebuilds TN vs GOA; Bihar six down vs HAR
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al Nassr beat Al Okhdood 3-0 in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP Valencia: Martin piles the pressure on Bagnaia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri takes some of the credit for last season’s Serie A title
    AP
  2. Australia coach Gustavsson ‘focused on Olympics’ despite Sweden speculation
    Reuters
  3. South Africa withdraws bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  4. Ligue 1 2023-24: Mbappe scores in PSG 5-0 win over Monaco
    AP
  5. Brazil football confederation to sue over racial slurs
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri takes some of the credit for last season’s Serie A title
    AP
  2. Rising above the pain
    Ryan Fernando
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 2: Samson at crease vs MUM; Sudharsan rebuilds TN vs GOA; Bihar six down vs HAR
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al Nassr beat Al Okhdood 3-0 in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP Valencia: Martin piles the pressure on Bagnaia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment