Ligue 1 2023-24: Mbappe scores in PSG 5-0 win over Monaco

Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain beat third-place AS Monaco 5-2 to move four points clear at the top of points table.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 08:45 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Paris Saint-Germain’s forward Kylian Mbappe during the match against Monaco.
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe during the match against Monaco. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Paris Saint-Germain’s forward Kylian Mbappe during the match against Monaco. | Photo Credit: AFP

Star striker Kylian Mbappe scored his 14th league goal of the season as French leader Paris Saint-Germain beat third-place AS Monaco 5-2 to move four points clear at the top on Friday.

Second-place Nice can keep the gap at one point if it beats Toulouse at home on Sunday.

After striker Gonçalo Ramos put PSG ahead in the 18th minute, Monaco equalized four minutes later following a mistake from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He was under pressure from Monaco forward Folarin Balogun, hesitated, and shot the ball straight at Japan forward Takumi Minamino, who finished confidently for his fourth league goal of the season.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane extends scoring run to take Bayern back on top with 1-0 win over Cologne

PSG regained the lead through Mbappé in the 39th when defender Soungoutou Magassa tried to clear the ball and clipped the leg of winger Ousmane Dembele for a penalty. Mbappe, who joined PSG from Monaco for 180 million euros ($197 million) in 2017, sent his spot kick into the top left corner.

Dembele made it 3-1 in the 70th, expertly controlling a long pass from midfielder Fabian Ruiz and netting with a powerful shot. It was his first PSG goal since joining in August from Barcelona.

Two minutes later, Mbappé picked out Portugal midfielder Vitinha and he curled a fine shot into the top right corner.

Moments after that goal, however, PSG’s defence fell asleep and allowed Balogun to score with a low shot after being put through by Minamino. It was the United States forward’s fourth league goal of the season.

There was still enough time for France forward Randal Kolo Muani to grab PSG’s fifth goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, as Monaco fell six points behind PSG with its third defeat of the campaign.

