MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal’s Arteta says honest opinions, emotions needed despite FA charge

Arteta was charged last week for calling the video assistant referee’s decision not to overturn Anthony Gordon’s goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on November 4 an embarrassment and a disgrace.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 09:58 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal.
FILE PHOTO: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Honest opinions and authentic emotional reactions from coaches are good for the sport, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday after being charged by the English FA for his comments on refereeing.

Arteta was charged last week for calling the video assistant referee’s decision not to overturn Anthony Gordon’s goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on November 4 an embarrassment and a disgrace.

“I have been here 20 years and I have supported the league, the players, the referees and I have promoted the game always in the best possible manner,” Arteta told reporters in London ahead of Saturday’s game at Brentford.

“And I expect that if we want to continue to do that you have to give your opinion.

“We live the game with emotion ... it has to happen, you have to react. Let’s sit here ... on mute and let’s see if the game is that interesting. It won’t (be). In a very respectful way, it’s impossible.”

He said any instructions from the FA to moderate the behaviour of players and coaches during a game should be specific.

“What do we expect from each other? ... They tell me these three things are going to help, believe me, I will try my best to help. But it has to be detailed,” he said.

ALSO READ | Arsenal’s Arteta charged by FA over referee criticism

“Don’t talk globally about one situation and one day and three months later ... because then we have to go to the historics of what we all say, how we all behave. Because I can be really good now because of it, but two years ago?”

Arteta said he had written to the FA explaining his perspective on the incident that led to the charge.

“It is good that we are communicating and we all want to improve the game. Referees, managers, officials, sporting directors, journalists, we all want a better game,” he added.

Arsenal are a point behind leaders Manchester City as they visit 11th-placed Brentford on Saturday.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Mikel Arteta /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal’s Arteta says honest opinions, emotions needed despite FA charge
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 2: Samson at crease for KER vs MUM; Pujara falls for duck; TN loses early wickets vs GOA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia coach Gustavsson ‘focused on Olympics’ despite Sweden speculation
    Reuters
  4. Switzerland to bid for 2030 or 2034 Winter Games
    Reuters
  5. South Africa withdraws bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Arsenal’s Arteta says honest opinions, emotions needed despite FA charge
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Man City’s Erling Haaland could play against Liverpool despite injury scare
    AP
  3. Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League: When, where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Onana ready to face Everton, Hojlund doubtful, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Guardiola hopeful Haaland fit to play in top-two clash with Liverpool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal’s Arteta says honest opinions, emotions needed despite FA charge
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 2: Samson at crease for KER vs MUM; Pujara falls for duck; TN loses early wickets vs GOA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia coach Gustavsson ‘focused on Olympics’ despite Sweden speculation
    Reuters
  4. Switzerland to bid for 2030 or 2034 Winter Games
    Reuters
  5. South Africa withdraws bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment