Manchester City striker Erling Haaland set another record when he scored against Liverpool in the Premier League at the City of Manchester Stadium on Saturday.

With the strike, he became the fastest player to score 50 goals in the league, with the 50th goal coming in his 48th appearance. The Norwegian forward is currently the highest goalscorer in the league, with 14 goals, and widened the lead over Mohamed Salah, who is at 10 goals so far.

With his 50th goal, he broke the record of Manchester United legend Andrew Cole, who had reached the feat in 65 appearances. Following are the top five players who have reached 50 goals in record time: