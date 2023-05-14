La Liga: Asensio gives depleted Real Madrid a narrow win over Getafe

Marco Asensio’s goal earned Real Madrid a 1-0 victory over lowly Getafe in La Liga on Saturday as it rested key players ahead of its Champions League semifinal against Manchester City.

The win lifted Real on to 71 points, two ahead of local rival Atletico which plays at bottom side Elche on Sunday.

Runaway leader Barca has 82 points and will get the chance to clinch its 27th La Liga crown with four games to spare when it faces Espanyol on Sunday evening.

Asensio sealed victory for Real in the 70th minute with a curling shot from the edge of the penalty area which deflected off a defender and wrong-footed the goalkeeper before going into the net.

Real and Man City drew 1-1 in the first leg of the semifinal in Madrid.