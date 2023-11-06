MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Real Madrid held to goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid spurned several chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Rayo Vallecano on Sunday to leave them second in the table behind Girona.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 08:31 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal and Nacho in action.
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal and Nacho in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal and Nacho in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid spurned several chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Rayo Vallecano on Sunday to leave them second in the table behind Girona.

The hosts dominated from the start but could not score despite piling on the pressure throughout and recording 22 shots.

It was the first time this season that Real has failed to score and the result left Carlo Ancelotti’s side on 29 points, two behind unexpected leaders Girona who won 4-2 at Osasuna on Saturday.

Third-place Barcelona has 27 points after a dramatic 1-0 win at Real Sociedad.

ALSO READ
ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin

“I’m not worried about not scoring, we’ve tried in many ways, it hasn’t worked out and that can happen,” coach Ancelotti said.

“The match was good, with a good attitude and a lot of chances, we lacked a good goal, we are hurt by the result but the match was good in my opinion.”

Rayo produced a strong defensive display, led by their goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, who kept out efforts from Federico Valverde and Joselu in the first half.

Vinicius Jr thought he had given Real the lead in the 66th minute, but saw his effort ruled out for a previous offside.

“It was a very comprehensive game from the team,” Rayo striker Raul de Tomas told DAZN. “We know what this stadium is like but we have made a great effort and I am very proud of my team mates.”

The Spanish giants next host Braga in the Champions League on Wednesday. 

