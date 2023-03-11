La-Liga

La Liga: Real Madrid beats Espanyol 3-1 to stay in title race, below Barcelona

For its next La Liga game, Real Madrid will visit Barcelona on March 19 in a “clássico” that will likely weigh heavily in the title fight.

Reuters
11 March, 2023 20:54 IST
11 March, 2023 20:54 IST
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior scored the equaliser against Espanyol to start a comeback which saw Los Blancos win the match 3-1.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior scored the equaliser against Espanyol to start a comeback which saw Los Blancos win the match 3-1. | Photo Credit: AP

For its next La Liga game, Real Madrid will visit Barcelona on March 19 in a “clássico” that will likely weigh heavily in the title fight.

Real Madrid fought back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, as the hosts returned to winning ways ahead of a potentially season-defining week in which they face Liverpool and Barcelona.

Second-placed Real, which scored through Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao and Marco Asensio, maintained its slim title chances by moving up to 56 points - six behind leader Barcelona, which travels to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Also Read
Lewandowski back from injury for Barcelona’s trip to Bilbao

Espanyol, which remains 13th, opened the scoring in the eighth minute, as Joselu lashed the ball into the top corner past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois following Ruben Sanchez’s cross from the right flank.

Real stepped up the pressure as they sought a leveller, with Eduardo Camavinga getting a shot on target, before Vinicius showed his individual skill in the 22nd minute to cut into the box, beat two defenders and rifle in.

With Espanyol pinned back in their own half, the home side took the lead six minutes from half-time as Militao scored with a bullet header after Aurelien Tchouameni put in a cross with the outside of his foot.

Real continued to press after the break and Rodrygo almost scored their third with a free-kick effort that cannoned off the cross-bar in the 75th minute.

Asensio smashed in a third in added time to wrap up the win for Real, which had dropped points in draws with rival Atletico Madrid and Real Betis in its last two league games.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

Slide shows

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

El Clasico: Top 5 encounters between arch-rivals

Zidane touches down in Mumbai

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us