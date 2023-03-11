Football

Lewandowski back from injury for Barcelona’s trip to Bilbao

Lewandowski had missed the last two games for Barcelona after suffering from a hamstring injury.

11 March, 2023 19:33 IST
Robert Lewandowski leads the La Liga top scorers tally with 15 goals this season.

Robert Lewandowski leads the La Liga top scorers tally with 15 goals this season.

Robert Lewandowski has recovered from a leg injury in time to play for Barcelona when the Spanish league leader visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Lewandowski was included in Xavi Hernández’s squad list on Saturday after the Poland striker had missed two games with a left-hamstring strain.

Barcelona did fine without him, beating Real Madrid 1-0 in the opening game of their Copa del Rey semifinal before edging Valencia 1-0 in the league.

Lewandowski leads the Spanish league with 15 goals since joining this season from Bayern Munich.

