Courtois to stay at Madrid till 2026

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has extended his stay at Real Madrid till 30 June 2026, the club announced on Monday.

Courtois had joined Los Blancos from Chelsea for £35 million and was under contract till 2024.

The 29-year-old played his 100th game for Madrid during the 4-1 win against Alaves in the league opener on Saturday.

"Prolonging my relationship with the Real Madrid family until 2026 is a true honour. Real Madrid is my home, and I'm grateful to be so warmly welcomed here," said Courtois in an article on his website.

He added, "To me, this extension is a reward for my efforts over the past year. It encourages me to work even harder and give my all to the best club in the world."