Ten-man Valencia beats Getafe in La Liga season opener

A coolly taken penalty by midfielder Carlos Soler gave 10-man Valencia a 1-0 win over Getafe after the home side had defender Hugo Guillamon sent off in its La Liga season opener on Friday.

After Guillamon was shown a straight red card in the fourth minute for a studs-up challenge on Getafe midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic, Soler sent visiting goalkeeper David Soria the wrong way in the 11th minute.

ALSO READ | Difficult to see Messi in another club's colours, says Iniesta

Valencia always looked dangerous on the break in the first half.

David Soria denied a second goal to Valencia when he blocked Denis Cheryshev's shot in the 36th minute, with Getafe's possession failing to produce chances at the other end.

Mauro Arambarri twice rattled the woodwork for Getafe in the second half as the visitor piled the pressure in search of an equaliser, but Valencia held on with some rugged defending in the closing stages.

Real Madrid visits Alaves in Saturday's standout fixture while Barcelona starts life without Lionel Messi at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Defending La Liga Champion Atletico Madrid will start its campaign at Celta Vigo.