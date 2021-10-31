LaLiga: Atletico rolls over Betis with a dominant home win

Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways in LaLiga on Sunday with a dominant 3-0 home victory over Betis.

After two consecutive draws in the league, Atletico had one of its best games of the season against Manuel Pellegrini’s side, which had been hoping to stay in the fight to top the table after three straight wins.

Yannick Carrasco scored the opener with a phenomenal cross-shot in the first half.

After a period of intense pressure, Atletico doubled its lead when Betis defender German Pezzella sent a thundering header into his own net from a corner kick.

Joao Felix sealed the deal, finishing a late counter-attack with a fine shot from the left past the keeper and into the far corner.

Atletico leapfrogged Betis into fourth place in the table on 22 points, two behind leader Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad, which plays on Sunday night against Athletic Bilbao. Betis is fifth on 21 points.