La-Liga

Lewandowski credits Xavi for ‘easy’ decision on Barcelona move

Striker Lewandowski moved to Barcelona in a deal worth $45.84 million (roughly Rs 366.77 crore) and has joined the team on its U.S. pre-season tour.

Reuters
18 July, 2022 22:55 IST
18 July, 2022 22:55 IST
FILE PHOTO - Robert Lewandowski.

FILE PHOTO - Robert Lewandowski. | Photo Credit: AP

Striker Lewandowski moved to Barcelona in a deal worth $45.84 million (roughly Rs 366.77 crore) and has joined the team on its U.S. pre-season tour.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has hailed Barcelona coach Xavi as the main reason for his move to the LaLiga club, saying the former midfielder's ideas and methods painted an "amazing future" for the Spanish team.

Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona in a deal worth $45.84 million (roughly Rs 366.77 crore) and has joined the team on its U.S. pre-season tour.

The Poland international said that he "always wanted to play for a big club" in LaLiga and praised Xavi, who was roped in last season when Barca was ninth and dragged it out of a slump to eventually finish second in the standings.

"I was speaking with Xavi and from the beginning I know (what's been on his) mind, his ideas," Lewandowski told Barca's media channel.

Also Read
Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona in Miami for US tour

"It was easy for me to decide to come to Barcelona because I'm the guy who wants to play, who wants to win, and I think that with Xavi it's very possible.

"He knows exactly how to coach Barcelona because he was an amazing player and now he's also a very good coach. He has an amazing future and I want to be a part of this as well."

Lewandowski, who won the last two FIFA Best Player of the Year awards, is the German Bundesliga's all-time second highest scorer. He scored 348 goals for Bayern in eight seasons, winning the league title every year and the Champions League in 2020.

The 33-year-old had been forcing a move from Bayern since May and was relieved after both clubs finally came to an agreement last week.

"Finally, I'm here, I'm very happy to be here with Barcelona. The last few days were very long days but in the end the deal is done," he added.

"So now I can focus on a new chapter in my life, a new challenge."

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

El Clasico gears up for battle of rising young talent

Slide shows

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

El Clasico: Top 5 encounters between arch-rivals

Zidane touches down in Mumbai

Lionel Messi: A timeline of his landmark goals

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us