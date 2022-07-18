Football

Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona in Miami for US tour

Barcelona on Saturday reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to acquire the Poland striker in a deal expected to reach nearly 50 million euros (USD 5

Miami 18 July, 2022 18:12 IST
Robert Lewandowski will sign his contract and be officially introduced by the club after undergoing the medical on Monday

Robert Lewandowski will sign his contract and be officially introduced by the club after undergoing the medical on Monday

Barcelona on Saturday reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to acquire the Poland striker in a deal expected to reach nearly 50 million euros (USD 50.5 million).

Already wearing Barcelona's colours, Robert Lewandowski joined the squad in Miami ahead of his medical and the signing of his contract with the Catalan club.

"I am very happy to have joined FC Barcelona," Lewandowski said on Sunday from Miami in a video released by Barcelona ahead of its US tour.

The striker will sign his contract and be officially introduced by the club after undergoing the medical on Monday.

