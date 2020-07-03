Football La-Liga La-Liga Messi unwilling to renew Barca contract past 2021: report Messi and his father, Jorge, had begun discussing renewing Messi's last deal with the club, which was signed in 2017, but they no longer wish to advance the negotiation. Reuters 03 July, 2020 08:36 IST In January, Messi hit out at sporting director Eric Abidal, who he said had implied players had led to Valverde being sacked. - ap Reuters 03 July, 2020 08:36 IST Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has called off negotiations over renewing his contract with the club and is ready to leave the Catalan when his current deal expires in 2021, according to a report by Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Friday.The report said Messi and his father Jorge had begun discussing renewing his last deal with the club, which was signed in 2017, but that he no longer wishes to stay at the Camp Nou.The report added that Messi is angry about leaked media reports that appeared to make him seem responsible for events at the club, such as the January sacking of coach Ernesto Valverde, and that he is frustrated about the squad's lack of quality.READ| La Liga: Real Madrid closes in on title after edging Getafe The Argentine's representatives and Barcelona did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Messi, who turned 33 last month, scored his 700th career goal on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, but the milestone strike ended in disappointment as Barca drew the game 2-2 in the latest blow to its bid to retain the Spanish title.Barca trails Real Madrid by four points in the title race with five games remaining after Real beat Getafe 1-0 on Thursday.Previously known for his shy personality off the pitch, Messi has become more vocal in his criticism of the club in the last year.READ| La Liga: No fans at stadiums for rest of the season In January he hit out at sporting director Eric Abidal, who he said had implied players had led to Valverde being sacked.In a February interview with newspaper Mundo Deportivo, he declared the team was not good enough to win this season's Champions League.Then in April he criticised the board for implying players were not willing to accept a pay-cut to help the team's financial difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos