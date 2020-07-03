La Liga: Real Madrid closes in on title after edging Getafe

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos kept his nerve to score a late penalty and secure a 1-0 home win over Getafe on Thursday for a sixth consecutive La Liga victory, taking his side four points clear of Barcelona in the title race.

Ramos coolly passed the ball into the net to finally break the deadlock in the 79th minute after Dani Carvajal was felled by the trailing leg of Getafe's Mathias Olivera, who was denied a penalty earlier on after being knocked over by Carvajal.

La Liga Highlights: Ramos penalty sends Real Madrid four points clear

The late strike felt harsh on Getafe, which put Real under immense pressure, but Zinedine Zidane's side once again saw out the game to capitalise on Barca's 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Real, which has not won the title since 2016-17, lead the table on 74 points ahead of second-placed Barca with five games left.

Real Sociedad came from a goal down to beat bottom-placed Espanyol 2-1 while Ruben Garcia's brace took Osasuna to 11th in the table after a 2-0 win over Eibar.